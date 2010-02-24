Art Of The Escape: Nyemiah Supreme Defies Expectation In The New 2017 Toyota Corolla

Nyemiah Supreme is one female emcee known for taking risks and surpassing limitations.

The Sisterhood of Hip Hop star from Southside Jamaica, Queens has been making a name for herself since the tender age of 7. Nyemiah started her career as a backup dancer for the likes of Chris Brown and Lil’ Mama and even worked as Juelz Santana’s personal assistant. From then on, the 22-year-old rapstress started taking her music career seriously. She teamed up with Jim Jones on his single “Everybody Jones,” performed at HOT 97’s Summer Jam and released her Michael Jackson-inspired mixtape Bad in 2011.

These days, Nyemiah is hotter than ever and reaping the benefits of her hard work. She recently teamed up with Toyota on their “Art of Escape” series, featuring the newest Corolla model. In a new clip from the collaboration, the young entertainer shows off her many talents as she drives around the city in the 2017 Toyota Corolla while opening up about her creative process and the inspiration behind her music. The video begins with Nyemiah admitting she had a bit of writer’s block on her last project, but is ready to get back to what she does best.

She raps,“I am a rapper, artist, dancer and genius. I knew I’d be an entertainer ever since I dreamed it. I just felt my purpose, and knew the risk would be worth it. I get my strength from my challenges, being a woman in this game, but I can balance it. To me, feminism is pride, my purpose to be alive, body image is fly, I’m comfortable wearing mine.”

Nyemiah Supreme defies the normal expectations. It’s safe to say she exemplifies the art of escape.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: