And The Winner Is: These Black Entertainers Took Home Oscars Gold

The #BlackJoy was alive and well at the 89th Annual Oscars ceremony, with Hollywood’s Black A-listers being awarded for their achievements in film this year.

This year’s Oscar winners put #OscarsSoWhite to shame, with many of our favorites snagging Hollywood’s biggest honor.

Take a look at who took home gold this year:

Here are this year’s winners/nominees:

WINNER- Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

WINNER-Original Documentary

Ezra Edleman & Caroline Waterlow, OJ: Made In America

Nominated: Ava DuVernay, The 13th

WINNER–Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Nominated: Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Nominated: Naomie Harris, Moonlight

WINNER–Best Adapted Screenplay

Barry Jenkins & Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight

Nominated–Best Actor

Denzel Washington, Fences

Nominated–Best Actress

Ruth Negga, Loving

Nominated–Best Picture

Fences

Hidden Figures

Moonlight

Nominated–Best Editing

Joi McMillion & Nat Sanders, Moonlight

Nominated–Writing

Fences

Hidden Figures

Nominated–Best Director

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight

Nominated–Best Cinematography

Bradford Young, Arrival

(won – Linus Sandgren – LaLa Land)

