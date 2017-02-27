And The Winner Is: These Black Entertainers Took Home Oscars Gold

The #BlackJoy was alive and well at the 89th Annual Oscars ceremony, with Hollywood’s Black A-listers being awarded for their achievements in film this year.
This year’s Oscar winners put #OscarsSoWhite to shame, with many of our favorites snagging Hollywood’s biggest honor.
Take a look at who took home gold this year:
Here are this year’s winners/nominees:
WINNER- Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
WINNER-Original Documentary
Ezra Edleman & Caroline Waterlow, OJ: Made In America
Nominated: Ava DuVernay, The 13th
WINNER–Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Nominated: Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Nominated: Naomie Harris, Moonlight
WINNER–Best Adapted Screenplay
Barry Jenkins & Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight
Nominated–Best Actor
Denzel Washington, Fences
Nominated–Best Actress
Ruth Negga, Loving
Nominated–Best Picture
Fences
Hidden Figures
Moonlight
Nominated–Best Editing
Joi McMillion & Nat Sanders, Moonlight
Nominated–Writing
Fences
Hidden Figures
Nominated–Best Director
Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight
Nominated–Best Cinematography
Bradford Young, Arrival
(won – Linus Sandgren – LaLa Land)
