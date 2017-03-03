[The Fam Exclusive] Fat Joe Talks Plata O Plomo, Remy Ma & More

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Over the years Fat Joe has always found a way to stay relevant. 2016 turned out to be one of the biggest years of his career when his single with Remy Ma “All The Way Up” turned into an Grammy nominated anthem. Joey Crack sat down with Quicksilva and Danni Starr to talk about his big year, New album “Plata O Plomo” and of course his sis Remy Ma.

