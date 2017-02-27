[Danni’s Dish] Nicki Minaj Has 48 Hours To Respond To Remy Ma & Time Is Running Out!

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

According to DJ Quicksilva, Nicki Minaj had 48 hours from the time of diss to respond to Remy Ma‘s stinging track “SheTher.” Time is running out so will Nicki clap back? All of that plus the Oscar oops heard all around the world in Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!