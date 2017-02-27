2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

[Danni’s Dish] Nicki Minaj Has 48 Hours To Respond To Remy Ma & Time Is Running Out!

35 mins ago

The Fam In The Morning
According to DJ Quicksilva, Nicki Minaj had 48 hours from the time of diss to respond to Remy Ma‘s stinging track “SheTher.” Time is running out so will Nicki clap back? All of that plus the Oscar oops heard all around the world in Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.

LGTBQ , MOONLIGHT , Nicki Minaj , Oscars , Remy Ma

