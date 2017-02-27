[Danni’s Dish] Nicki Minaj Has 48 Hours To Respond To Remy Ma & Time Is Running Out!

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
According to DJ Quicksilva, Nicki Minaj had 48 hours from the time of diss to respond to Remy Ma‘s stinging track “SheTher.” Time is running out so will Nicki clap back? All of that plus the Oscar oops heard all around the world in Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Related: Nicki Vs. Remy: Is Nicki Minaj Done If She Doesn’t Respond To Remy Ma?
Related: New Music: Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj “Make Love”
#CouplesWeLove: Papoose And Remy Ma Are Hip Hop’s Example Of #BlackLove
10 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: Papoose And Remy Ma Are Hip Hop’s Example Of #BlackLove
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours