[Exclusive] The Lox Talks New Album & Tour, Nicki Minaj Vs, Remy Ma & More

Battle tested veterans The Lox know all about Rap Beef. Their feud with fellow rapper Beanie Sigel is legendary and they are known for their hard hitting punchlines & bars. So what do the trio think of the latest beef in Hip-Hop? The Lox talk Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj and who will take the crown along with their new album and tour which kicked off in D.C. last night.
