Its that time again!!! Stevie J, Joseline, Kirk, Rasheeda, Waka Flocka, Tammy, Mama Dee, Young Joc and the rest of the crew are back. It looks like more chaos than we’ve seen yet. Check out the extended trailer for season 6 above. The show premieres on March 6 at 8 PM.

