Chicago Police Shoot And Kill Teen On City's West Side

Chicago Police Shoot And Kill Teen On City’s West Side

Photo by Chicago Police Shoot And Kill Teen On City's West Side

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

Two Suspects Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Swipey

2 hours ago

shermradio
Leave a comment

Officials have charged two suspects in connection with the murder of rising D.C. rapper Swipey.

The shooting happened in August of 2016.

The two individuals arrested are Dante Brewer of Southwest Washington and Deshawn Watkins of Southeast Washington.

Our prayers are still with the friends and family of Swipey.

Source: Fox 5 DC

Related: #RIPSwipey: Rapper Swipey Shot & Killed In Prince George’s County

They Reminisce Over You: Rappers Gone Too Soon

14 photos Launch gallery

They Reminisce Over You: Rappers Gone Too Soon

Continue reading Two Suspects Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Swipey

They Reminisce Over You: Rappers Gone Too Soon

Swipey

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos