Two Suspects Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Swipey

Officials have charged two suspects in connection with the murder of rising D.C. rapper Swipey.
The shooting happened in August of 2016.
The two individuals arrested are Dante Brewer of Southwest Washington and Deshawn Watkins of Southeast Washington.
Our prayers are still with the friends and family of Swipey.
Source: Fox 5 DC
