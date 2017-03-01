Swift

Swift

Photo by Swift

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

[The Fam Exclusive] Get To Know Swift

2 hours ago

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Swift is a new artist from North Carolina who’s making a big buzz in the industry. His single “Pull Up” is rising on the charts and later today at a secret location, 93.9 WKYS listeners will get to kick it with the new star. Learn more about Swift in this interview with The Fam In The Morning.

Related: Wale Hits Up The Fam To Premiere New Single “Fashion Week”
Related: [Exclusive] Brandon T. Jackson Plays “Smash, Marry, Kill” On The Fam In The Morning

Trey Songz "Tremaine The Playboy" Meet & Greet

50 photos Launch gallery

Trey Songz "Tremaine The Playboy" Meet & Greet

Continue reading [The Fam Exclusive] Get To Know Swift

Trey Songz "Tremaine The Playboy" Meet & Greet

Swift

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos