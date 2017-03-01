[The Fam Exclusive] Get To Know Swift

Swift is a new artist from North Carolina who’s making a big buzz in the industry. His single “Pull Up” is rising on the charts and later today at a secret location, 93.9 WKYS listeners will get to kick it with the new star. Learn more about Swift in this interview with The Fam In The Morning.

