Angie’s Newness: New Kanye West Ft. The Dream “Bed”…But Where Is Yeezy?? [Listen]

Soooo…when I saw that Kanye West had dropped a new record and it was over 10mins long, excitement kicked in as I hoped Yeezy was ready to bring the fire! Then I pressed play and hear The Dream singing J. Holiday’s ‘Bed’ and I’m like…”okay…” and it continues as such for the next 8 minutes. Finally! A dramatic pause…at this point I’m anticipating Yeezy to take the track to the next level and then….it’s The Dream again..picking back up for the next 8 minutes singing J. Holiday.  What’s really going on here?…I’ll let you decide!

