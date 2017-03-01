Chance The Rapper Talks Politics, Tattoos, And Making Money As An Independent Artist With Katie Couric [Watch]
47 mins ago
Go Chance Go!
.@chancetherapper talks about violence in Chicago with @katiecouric https://t.co/j86XbRacbY pic.twitter.com/TZrxCWInNd
— Yahoo News (@YahooNews) March 1, 2017
.@chancetherapper on Adele’s surprise win over Beyoncé for album of the year https://t.co/j86XbRacbY pic.twitter.com/kCclEJK9Ar
— Yahoo News (@YahooNews) March 1, 2017
.@chancetherapper will meet w/ Illinois’ governor about education funding. We talked about this important issue: https://t.co/yZyUH52yBj pic.twitter.com/dQlATQHesF
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 28, 2017
.@chancetherapper talks politics: “There’s a lot of things that have to get fixed in this country” https://t.co/j86XbRacbY pic.twitter.com/Obens6Q1VU
— Yahoo News (@YahooNews) February 28, 2017
How Chance the Rapper got big without a record deal https://t.co/ws6iwy9xGn via @YahooFinance pic.twitter.com/4mBTfGUauq
— Yahoo News (@YahooNews) February 28, 2017
Grammy winner Chance the Rapper shows off the tattoo he got on a “whim” in Germany: “I hate it now” https://t.co/j86XbRacbY pic.twitter.com/SZo6iMr8ft
— Yahoo News (@YahooNews) February 28, 2017
- Chance The Rapper Talks Politics, Tattoos, And Making Money As An Independent Artist With Katie Couric [Watch]
- Investor Alert! SnapChat Officially Hits The Stock Market Tomorrow! Will You Invest? [Find Out How Much You Need]
- Angie’s Newness: New Kanye West Ft. The Dream “Bed”…But Where Is Yeezy?? [Listen]