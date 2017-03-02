[The Fam Exclusive] The-Dream & The Fam Talk If Cheating Is A Deal Breaker In A Relationship

The-Dream stays with a hit in his pocket and in 2016 that pocket was filled with a couple of those. Mr. Nash lent is pen game to Rihanna, Solange and more plus his own joints, The “Love You To Death” Ep dropped in December and “Code Blue” was featured in the ultra-sexy film “Fifty Shades Darker” film and soundtrack.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

With a new album entitled “Love Affair” coming in March, Dream looks to up the ante. However, in this interview with The Fam, Dream has some interesting thoughts on love or let us say infidelity in a relationship. After you watch, think about it and ask yourself do you agree or not?