DannisDish: T.I. & Tiny’s Almost Divorce Saved Their TV Show

In #DannisDish today, we find out about The Game’s love for Nicki Minaj, Oprah’ Winfrey’s possible run for President and how T.I. & Tiny‘s almost divorce saved their tv show. Watch the video above.

