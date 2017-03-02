'Tiny' Tameka Harris Celebrity Birthday Affair

‘Tiny’ Tameka Harris Celebrity Birthday Affair

Photo by 'Tiny' Tameka Harris Celebrity Birthday Affair

#TheFam
#DannisDish: T.I. & Tiny's Almost Divorce Saved Their TV Show

5 mins ago

The Fam In The Morning
In #DannisDish today, we find out about The Game’s love for Nicki Minaj, Oprah’ Winfrey’s possible run for President and how T.I. & Tiny‘s almost divorce saved their tv show. Watch the video above.

