How To Participate In “A Day Without A Woman” March 8th

On International Women’s Day, women all across the nation with protest through a one-day strike demonstration of economic solidarity.
Anyone, anywhere, can participate on March 8th in one or all of the following ways:
- Wear RED in solidarity women
- Women, do not engage in paid and unpaid labor
- Avoid spending money (with exceptions for small, women- and minority-owned businesses that support gender, racial, and economic equity/Day Without A Woman
Below you can find more information on International Women’s Day and “A Day Without A Woman”
Website: Womensmarch.com/womensday
Letter to Employers: Womensmarch.com/letter
Facebook: Facebook.com/womensmarchonwash
Twitter: Twitter.com/womensmarch
Instagram: Instagram.com/womensmarch/
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours