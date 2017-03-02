How To Participate In “A Day Without A Woman” March 8th

WOL DC News Desk

On International Women’s Day, women all across the nation with protest through a one-day strike demonstration of economic solidarity.

Anyone, anywhere, can participate on March 8th in one or all of the following ways:

Wear RED in solidarity women Women, do not engage in paid and unpaid labor Avoid spending money (with exceptions for small, women- and minority-owned businesses that support gender, racial, and economic equity/Day Without A Woman

Below you can find more information on International Women’s Day and “A Day Without A Woman”

Website: Womensmarch.com/womensday

Letter to Employers: Womensmarch.com/letter

Facebook: Facebook.com/womensmarchonwash

Twitter: Twitter.com/womensmarch

Instagram: Instagram.com/womensmarch/

