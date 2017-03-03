FOX's 'Empire' - Season Two

FOX’s ‘Empire’ – Season Two

Empire Just Dropped A Steaming New Trailer For Its Spring Return

The Lyons are coming back with a bang!

Via Twitter, a new trailer was released for Empire. On the upcoming new season, we will see regular appearances from Nia Long, the newest cast member. Watch the trailer below.

