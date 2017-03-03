Santa Fe, New Mexico

Home Depot In DC Is Hiring 1,000 People This Spring

24 mins ago

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

Home Depot announced yesterday that they have 80,000 seasonal jobs to fill this spring and over 1,000 in the D.C. area. There will be another 600 available in the Baltimore area

The retailer reportedly has also streamlined the process of applying for jobs online.

You can see which Washington stores are hiring here.

You can apply online here

