[The Fam Vitamin] Work On Saying Less & Doing More

93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017
30 photos Launch gallery
93.9 WKYS Top 30 Under 30 2017
1. Jazz LewisSource:Jazz Lewis 1 of 30
2. Ashley "Epiphany" JonesSource:Ashley "Epiphany" Hodges 2 of 30
3. Thomas Anderson IIISource:Thomas Anderson III 3 of 30
4. Leslie HallSource:Leslie Hall 4 of 30
5. L. Wesley WestonSource:L. Wesley Weston 5 of 30
6. Kelsey Nicole NelsonSource:Kelsey Nicole Nelson 6 of 30
7. Ebony AndrewsSource:Ebony Andrews 7 of 30
8. Dana J LoatmanSource:Dana J Loatman 8 of 30
9. Yasmine ArringtonSource:Yasmine Arrington 9 of 30
10. Markus BatchelorSource:Markus Batchelor 10 of 30
11. Simone Gillon-Wright, M.SSource:Simone Gillon-Wright, M.S 11 of 30
12. Tyrell HolcombSource:Tyrell Holcomb 12 of 30
13. John PannellSource:John Pannell 13 of 30
14. Jayna White MSW, LGSWSource:Jayna White 14 of 30
15. Keith HollandSource:Keith Holland 15 of 30
16. Sharece CrawfordSource:Sharece Crawford 16 of 30
17. Cedric DaileySource:Cedric Daley 17 of 30
18. Marques DyerSource:Marques Dyer 18 of 30
19. Rashe ColemanSource:Rashe Coleman 19 of 30
20. Halima Adenegan, Esq.Source:Halima Adenegan, Esq 20 of 30
21. Milea PickettSource:Milea Pickett 21 of 30
22. Rheana FrazierSource:Rheana Frazier 22 of 30
23. Keenan FranceSource:Keenan France 23 of 30
24. Carlyn FingersSource:Carlyn Fingers 24 of 30
25. Amber CarterSource:Amber Carter 25 of 30
26. Jazelle MerrittSource:Jazelle Merritt 26 of 30
27. Ashanti MartinezSource:Ashanti Martinez 27 of 30
28. Xavier EppsSource:Xavier Epps 28 of 30
29. M.J. CrawfordSource:M.J. Crawford 29 of 30
30. Christian J. BonnerSource:Christian J. Bonner 30 of 30
