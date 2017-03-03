Thinking About Cutting Your Cable Bill?

As the cost of needs such as gas, child care, education, utilities and housing continue to rise, people are looking ways to save money on entertainment. For years people have delt with the rising cost cable often settling for whatever the cable company dishes out. Now consumers are choosing alternative ways to watch their favorite shows via the internet. Roku, Firestick, Google Chrome and simple laptops connected to TV screens have are taking the place of cable called “cutting the cord”. With these devices viewers can stream media much like On-demand. Many tend to record their show and watch at their convenience anyway so this is perfect. Turn on the Roku, search for the show and date, click enter and watch. Of course theirs little more to it for setup, but hey! Who can really complain when you are saving thousands of dollars towards vacation, a childs education or those new stilettos you saw last week at Neiman’s.

