All my fellow “GOT” fans out there get ready because winter comes in July! The much-anticipated season premiere of one of the greatest shows in television history makes its return in July. If you are like me, you will be throwing a party as we watch and see what happens to Jon Snow, how does Danni fair in the kingdom and what about the White Walkers? July will be here soon enough!

