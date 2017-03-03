Rihanna Is Breaking All The Rules On The Cover Of Paper Magazine

It’s clear by now that Rihanna can do it all–from sold out concerts toto fashion designing toRiRi is one bad ass woman who isn’t slowing down.

Ms. Fenty continues her reign as Queen of the bad gals in her new cover spread for Paper Magazine. In the issue #BreakTheRules, Rihanna rocks colorful, edgy hair and eccentric fits.

Shot in a New York City bodega (a local convenient store), Rihanna poses in Acne Studios, Bally, Chanel, Dior, Maison Margiela, Marni Marques Almeida, Off White and Proenza Schouler while flaunting a long purple ponytail and a spikey green ‘do.

🍏🍊🍏 #BreakTheRules 🍊🍏🍊 📷 @sebastianfaena Styling by @karlie.floss @shannon_sense Hair by @yusefhairnyc Makeup by @isamayaffrench Nails by @redhotnails A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:51am PST

Take a look at more photos from the shoot:

