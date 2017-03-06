Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Canelo Alvarez

Floyd Mayweather’s Van Bombed in the UK

1 hour ago

Apperently Floyd alongside The Money Team were at one of the stops during  “Undefeated” tour in the UK at The International Convention Centre. Floyd was not inside the van, he was siging autographs. Arsonists allegedly took some type of Cocktail, broke a window and threw it  into the TMT van.

 

