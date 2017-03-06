Jay Z and Beyonce Looking to Buy 85 Million dollar Mansion

Looks Like “The Carters” are making more room for the expected twins. It has been reported the Power Couple are looking to buy the 3rd Largest house in California. The House belonged to the Late film producer Aaron Spelling. The House has 57,000-square-feet, including a bowling alley, gym, and of corse a doll room.
We Can’t Stop Looking At These Pics Of Beyonce During Oscar Weekend
10 photos Launch gallery
We Can’t Stop Looking At These Pics Of Beyonce During Oscar Weekend
1. Beyonce Flaunts Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Beyonce Flaunts Her Baby Bump2 of 10
3. Beyonce Flaunts Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Beyonce Flaunts Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Beyonce Flaunts Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Beyonce Flaunts Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Beyonce Flaunts Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Beyonce Flaunts Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Beyonce Flaunts Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Beyonce Flaunts Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours