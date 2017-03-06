Beyonce, Jay-Z - On The Run Tour In Paris

Jay Z and Beyonce Looking to Buy 85 Million dollar Mansion

Looks Like “The Carters” are making more room for the expected twins. It has been reported the Power Couple are looking to buy the 3rd Largest house in California. The House belonged to the Late film producer Aaron Spelling. The House has 57,000-square-feet, including a bowling alley, gym, and of corse a doll room.

