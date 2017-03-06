Marlon Wayans Is Among The Top Candidates To Replace Nick Cannon On America’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell and the producers of America’s Got Talent have narrowed their search to replace Nick Cannon as the show’s host. Among those candidates is Marlon Wayans. Wayans is best known for starring in the sitcom The Wayans Bros. and the films Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2 and White Chicks.

Other candidates for the role are Tone Bell and Brandon Mychael Smith.

Nick Cannon abruptly quit the program last month while claiming the situation was tumultuous.

