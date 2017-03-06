Kanye West Is Getting Counseling From Caitlyn Jenner

According to reports, Kanye West has been spending hours on the phone with his parent in-law Caitlyn Jenner following his stint in the hospital. Caitlyn, who has had her own stint with depression in the limelight has been giving Kanye career advice in the midst of turmoil.
Supposedly, Kanye spends hours at Caitlyn’s malibu mansion.
We hope Kanye is back up and it soon.
