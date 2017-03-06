2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Show

Kanye West Is Getting Counseling From Caitlyn Jenner

2 hours ago

According to reports, Kanye West has been spending hours on the phone with his parent in-law Caitlyn Jenner following his stint in the hospital. Caitlyn, who has had her own stint with depression in the limelight has been giving Kanye career advice in the midst of turmoil.

Supposedly, Kanye spends hours at Caitlyn’s malibu mansion.

We hope Kanye is back up and it soon.

