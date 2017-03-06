2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet

DJ Quicksilva “Nicki Minaj Doesn’t Care About The Culture Of Hip Hop”

3 hours ago

DJ Quicksilva has some choice words for Nicki Minaj since she has not responded to the diss record Remy Ma dropped last week. Check out his plea for Nicki to rap above.

Related: Remy Ma Just Dropped ‘Another One’ On Nicki Minaj

Related: Fact-Checking #ShETHER: The Truth Behind Remy’s Punch Lines

