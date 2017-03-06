DJ Quicksilva “Nicki Minaj Doesn’t Care About The Culture Of Hip Hop”

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

DJ Quicksilva has some choice words for Nicki Minaj since she has not responded to the diss record Remy Ma dropped last week. Check out his plea for Nicki to rap above.

