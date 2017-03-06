[#DannisDish] Karrueche Looks For A Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Karrueche Tran looks to end her troubles with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown once and for all as she looks to get a permanent restraining order against the singer. Will the courts grant her request? Meanwhile Nicki Minaj pops out her shirt instead of popping out with a response to Remy Ma and Chance The Rapper is taking on the state of Illinois Government in Danni’s Dish.

