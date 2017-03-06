Fantasia Hospitalized With Second Degree Burns

13 Times Fantasia Was Our Weight Loss Goal On The ‘Gram
Singer Fantasia Barrino canceled her scheduled Memphis performance due to second-degree burns, People Magazine reports.
Fantasia’s husband, Kendall Taylor took to IG to share a photo of the vocal powerhouse laying in a hospital bed with a bandaged arm.
“My wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm,” he wrote. “She’s steady asking the Doc ‘Can I perform tonight?’ But we must be wise and realize this isn’t a race, but rather a marathon.”
Taylor continued saying, “She walks as a powerful force in the earth. Impacting everything she touches and encounters. I love her determination and sheer will power to not accept defeat on any level. She complains little, but so sacrifices much! But there are times when our Father intentionally slows us down to reflect and hear from Him.”
Fantasia’s rep told People “Fantasia suffered a minor accident yesterday afternoon and is resting comfortably. At this moment, our plan is to resume the tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater. She thanks all of her fans for their kind messages of love and support, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road.”
SOURCE: PEOPLE
