Now this is AWESOME!!! Can you imagine if every rapper did this in their home town??…Maybe it’s time for us to reclaim our neighborhoods and schools by challenging the corporations and brands who use us for sales and profits. Something to think about. Way to go Chance!

JUST IN: Chance the Rapper says he is donating $1,000,000 to Chicago Public Schools. https://t.co/wto80LDxT2 – @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/SJHALp3w4G — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) March 6, 2017

⚡️ “Chance the Rapper donates $1 million to Chicago public schools”https://t.co/w1lPo928lg — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2017

.@chancetherapper will donate $10k to various #Chicago high schools for every $100k corporations donate. — natasha korecki (@natashakorecki) March 6, 2017

