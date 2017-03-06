Ben Carson Is A Clown Sock: Says Slaves Were Immigrants Who Worked Really Hard ‘For Less’

Neurosurgeon turned unqualified politician Ben Carson delivered a historically inaccurate message about slaves during his debut as secretary of Housing and Urban Development on Monday.

While delivering a speech about the founding ‘virtues’ of America, Carson used the worth ethic of slaves as a supporting argument of American productivity.

“That’s what America is about,” Carson said. “A land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

