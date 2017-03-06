EXCLUSIVE: Uncle Murda On Having No Filter: ‘I Say What Everybody Want To Say But They To Scared To Say’ [VIDEO]

When it comes to speaking their mind, it’s safe to say no one speaks their mind like rapper Uncle Murda.

Whether it be in his music, on social media or in a interview, Uncle Murda has been known to be bluntly honest, going back to when he called Rich Homie Quan gay and Obama a puppet, and even recently when he told Kanye West that he didn’t have the answers to the problems facing black folk in America.

On Monday afternoon, he brought that same blunt honesty to Hot 96.3 studio as he chatted with DJ Reddy Rock about new music, having no filter musically or personally.

He even brought up 50 Cent, Mike Epps, the late Chris Lighty and even informed that single ladies about what he is looking for in a woman.

Watch the full interview above!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: