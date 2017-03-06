Watch: Wendy Williams Cries About Chris Brown’s Alleged Drug Addiction — Breezy Responds

Wendy Williams does not play when it comes to drug abuse. After Billboard magazine released their article investigating Chris Brown’s drug use, the talk show host had many thoughts during a segment in her show.

Williams warned about how people can take advantage of Brown in the midst of his alleged drug use. When some audience members laughed at the examples she gave, she got real. She proclaimed, “This is serious. And I think that there are a lot of people in his camp enjoying the spiralizaiton.” She further called out Brown’s mother, who experienced domestic violence at the hands of Brown’s step-dad growing up. Williams guesses that she has yet to gain respect from Brown.

Williams broke down into tears, saying, when you’re a drug addict or have a problem with drugs, “the only one who can help you is you.” You can watch Williams address Brown in full via The Wendy Williams Show below.



Chris Brown seems to have watched Williams’ segment since he responded to her comments via The Shade Room saying, “Wow Wendy.”

#ChrisBrown stepped into #TheShadeRoom with a response to #Wendy's emotional breakdown about him earlier 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 6, 2017 at 10:19am PST

Williams is a former drug addict and survivor. This isn’t the first time she’s pleaded with celebrities to get their act together. You can watch her break down when talking about Whitney Houston below.



Despite Williams’ controversial history as a media personality, this could be an appropriate moment to hear her out. Time will tell if Chris Brown is truly receiving the message.

