Soulja Boy Tried it!!!

Soulja Boy is still trying to poke the bear that is Chris Brown…

But even breezy is over it…Chris says he bailed from the fight cuz people wanted to make money from it instead of the proceeds going to charity! Then Chris claims that he even set up a secret fight location…for the 2 of them to hash it out sans the public…but Soulja was a no show…so now Chris knows he’s just a bunch of talk…and refuses to engage in his shenanigans!!

According to Chris:

“No need for me to disrespect this person any further. He’s hyped up as well as the issue.”

