Is Young Thug Puttin Paws On People??

Thugga is being accused of slapping his former female artist AkbarV!

The cops are hoping to talk to Thugga after the video went viral!!! So over the weekend…he and Jerrika Karlae were at the Palace in the ATL…when AkbarV allegedly got into it with Jerrika…and Young Thug stepped in to back his woman up…and rumor is that he slapped the side of AkbarV’s face. Jerrika has denied the altercation…meanwhile the couple spent some quality time at the range…subliminal jab much???

Also On 93.9 WKYS: