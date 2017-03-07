Khia's Album Release Party

Kiah has a crush on Papoose?

Well, Kiah is back! Remember the chick that had the song “my neck my back”? She expresses how much she is feeling Papoose during her latest instagram post. We all know Remy ain’t having that at all. Hopefully Remy won’t waste any time with a diss record with this one.

