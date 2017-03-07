A Day Without A Woman Flyer

A Day Without A Woman Flyer

Alexandria Schools Are Closed Tomorrow Because So Many Women Took Off

Thousands of Alexandria City schoolchildren will be out of school.

Wednesday is International Women’s Day and this year people will celebrate A Day Without A Woman to highlight the importance of women and end the marginalization.

More than 300 teachers have requested off within the Alexandria, Virginia City school district. This in turn has forced the schools to close for the day. The district says they only have enough substitute teachers to cover 1/3 of the vacancies.

