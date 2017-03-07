[#DannisDish] Chrissy Teigen, LeBron James & Chance The Rapper Make Courageous Statements

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Chrissy Teigen talks about an issue that moms new moms dealt with, LeBron James talks about his wife’s role in his road to greatness and Chance The Rapper helps the kids of Chicago. All of this on Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.

