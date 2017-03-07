[#DannisDish] Chrissy Teigen, LeBron James & Chance The Rapper Make Courageous Statements

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
Chrissy Teigen talks about an issue that moms new moms dealt with, LeBron James talks about his wife’s role in his road to greatness and Chance The Rapper helps the kids of Chicago. All of this on Danni’s Dish on The Fam In The Morning.
All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us
1. She’s no Olympian. In fact, she can’t even swim.Source:Instagram 1 of 17
2. She’s not into Photoshopping her cellulite.Source:Instagram 2 of 17
3. She totally crops herself out of pics when she’s having a bad hair day, or whatever.Source:Instagram 3 of 17
4. Her disdain for Donald Trump is pretty clear.Source:Instagram 4 of 17
5. She scrambles her own eggs.Source:Instagram 5 of 17
6. She keeps this Snapchat filter in heavy rotation.Source:Instagram 6 of 17
7. And she’s a total goofball.Source:Instagram 7 of 17
8. … With a potty mouth.Source:Instagram 8 of 17
9. Clearly, she’s #BeyHive.Source:Instagram 9 of 17
10. Like our pets, her dog can’t escape her madness.Source:Instagram 10 of 17
11. Or is it Chrissy who’s really suffering behind closed doors? Unclear.Source:Instagram 11 of 17
12. She makes major announcements on Instagram.Source:Instagram 12 of 17
13. We love NSYNC too.Source:Instagram 13 of 17
14. Kim Kardashian is our bestie in our head.Source:Instagram 14 of 17
15. She totally pigs out.Source:Instagram 15 of 17
16. Not all her selfies come out picture perfect.Source:Instagram 16 of 17
17. And last but not least, she’s still into the best gift ever – an Easy Bake Oven.Source:Instagram 17 of 17
