EXCLUSIVE: WWE Star Baron Corbin Stops By Hot 96.3 To Talk Smackdown! [VIDEO]

After winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, it’s safe to say that WWE superstar Baron Corbin is proving to be one of the more valuable talents on the roster for the future not only for Smackdown but for WWE as a whole.

On Tuesday before suiting up and heading to the ring at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Corbin stopped by Hot 96.3 to chat it up with Posterchild J1, as talkED about his time in Indy, back when he played with the Indianapolis Colts, his overall experience in the WWE and much more!

Watch the full interview above!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!