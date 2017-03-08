Jay Z and Khalief Browder’s Family To Host Town Hall

In support of Spike TV’s six part docu-series: Time: The Kalief Browder Story, those involved with the project are hosting a town hall tonight.

Jay Z is an executive producer on the project and will join the family and other civil rights activists to discuss ideas for criminal reform. It will air tonight before the second episode of the docu-series.

Tomorrow morning, we will be interviewing another executive producer Julia Nason of the docu-series. You can watch the trailer for the docu-series above

