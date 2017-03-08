US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR-PARTY-PEOPLE

[#DannisDish] Rob Gordan Talks About Ciara’s Pregnancy Photos

2 hours ago

The Fam In The Morning
For International Women’s Day & “A Day Without A Woman,” Danni Starr took a break for the cause but don’t worry. Comedian Rob Gordon gave us the tea on Ciara‘s new pregnancy photos for “Danni’s Dish.”

What exactly was going on in the photo? Rob gives us the play by play on The Fam In The Morning.

Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will Make Your Ovaries Jump

Mommy-to-be again Ciara is casually glam and glowing for her latest shoot.

