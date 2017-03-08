[#DannisDish] Rob Gordan Talks About Ciara’s Pregnancy Photos

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

For International Women’s Day & “A Day Without A Woman,” Danni Starr took a break for the cause but don’t worry. Comedian Rob Gordon gave us the tea on Ciara‘s new pregnancy photos for “Danni’s Dish.”

What exactly was going on in the photo? Rob gives us the play by play on The Fam In The Morning.

Related: Too Far? Future Rips Into Ciara On His New Album

Related: Ciara Does Adorable Dance Tribute To Whitney Houston

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!