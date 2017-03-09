Wale Is Set To Hit The Road For The “Shine Tour”

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
With his new album “Shine” hitting digital and store shelves soon, Wale will be hitting the road for the “Shine Tour.” More dates are on the way so don’t worry if your city is not up because Folarin should be hitting your spot soon. For now, make sure you get your tickets.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
May 5 — Atlanta, GA. — The Tabernacle
May 6 — Raleigh, NC. — The Ritz
May 9 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
May 11– Scottsdale, AZ — Livewire
May 12– Los Angeles, CA — The Novo
May 13– San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore
May 16 — Denver, CO — Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
May 18 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues
May 19 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave
May 20 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theatre
May 22 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall
May 24 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE
May 25 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza
May 26 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of Living Arts
May 27 — Boston, MA — House of Blues
Related: Wale Hits Up The Fam To Premiere New Single “Fashion Week”
Related: Wale “Groundhog Day”
Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]
26 photos Launch gallery
Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 26
2.2 of 26
3.3 of 26
4.4 of 26
5.5 of 26
6.6 of 26
7.7 of 26
8.8 of 26
9.9 of 26
10.10 of 26
11.11 of 26
12.12 of 26
13.13 of 26
14.14 of 26
15.15 of 26
16.16 of 26
17.17 of 26
18.18 of 26
19.19 of 26
20.20 of 26
21.21 of 26
22.22 of 26
23.23 of 26
24.24 of 26
25.25 of 26
26.26 of 26
comments – Add Yours