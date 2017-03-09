Wale Is Set To Hit The Road For The “Shine Tour”

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

With his new album “Shine” hitting digital and store shelves soon, Wale will be hitting the road for the “Shine Tour.” More dates are on the way so don’t worry if your city is not up because Folarin should be hitting your spot soon. For now, make sure you get your tickets.

May 5 — Atlanta, GA. — The Tabernacle

May 6 — Raleigh, NC. — The Ritz

May 9 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

May 11– Scottsdale, AZ — Livewire

May 12– Los Angeles, CA — The Novo

May 13– San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

May 16 — Denver, CO — Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

May 18 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

May 19 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave

May 20 — Minneapolis, MN — Skyway Theatre

May 22 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrew’s Hall

May 24 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

May 25 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

May 26 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of Living Arts

May 27 — Boston, MA — House of Blues