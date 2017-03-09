Job listings and application

DMV Career Success Resources

2 hours ago

In the wake of these horrifying statistics that minority unemployment amongst graduates have reached historic levels.

You can check out that data here

To help fight this issue, we have compiled a list of resources to help job and scholarhship seekers

Maryland Workforce Exchange – Listing of Job Assistance Centers Throughout Maryland

Fairfax County Department of Human Resources – Job opportunities in the Fairfax County, Viriginia area

DC Job Source – Employment opportunities in the DC area

Apprenticeship USA – Apprenticeship opportunities

Scholarship search engine

 

DC CAREER WORKSHOP 

March 14 – 15, 2017

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Washington DC Employment Resource Center

 

The 2-day Career Workshop will include:

Identifying and assessing Skill Sets

Preparing your own Commercial 30-Second Summary & Power Statements

Growing your Network

Identifying Resources (your own and on the Internet)

Effective use LDSjobs.org (multiple Resources)

Understanding the Interview thru a Mock Interview

“How to Dress” and scripting for Job and Information Interviews

Résumés and other necessary correspondence

Achieving Success on the Job

If interested – requirements are that you MUST register by calling 301-736-9550 or emailing the ERC office at

WEL-EC-WashingtonDC@LDSChurch.org, and commit to attend the 2-day workshop.

 

“Dress for Success”. Day 1 – “business casual.” Day 2 – “business formal.”

 

You will also want to bring a lunch each day.  A refrigerator and microwave are available for use.

