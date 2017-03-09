DMV Career Success Resources

In the wake of these horrifying statistics that minority unemployment amongst graduates have reached historic levels.
You can check out that data here
To help fight this issue, we have compiled a list of resources to help job and scholarhship seekers
Maryland Workforce Exchange – Listing of Job Assistance Centers Throughout Maryland
Fairfax County Department of Human Resources – Job opportunities in the Fairfax County, Viriginia area
DC Job Source – Employment opportunities in the DC area
Apprenticeship USA – Apprenticeship opportunities
DC CAREER WORKSHOP
March 14 – 15, 2017
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Washington DC Employment Resource Center
The 2-day Career Workshop will include:
Identifying and assessing Skill Sets
Preparing your own Commercial 30-Second Summary & Power Statements
Growing your Network
Identifying Resources (your own and on the Internet)
Effective use LDSjobs.org (multiple Resources)
Understanding the Interview thru a Mock Interview
“How to Dress” and scripting for Job and Information Interviews
Résumés and other necessary correspondence
Achieving Success on the Job
If interested – requirements are that you MUST register by calling 301-736-9550 or emailing the ERC office at
WEL-EC-WashingtonDC@LDSChurch.org, and commit to attend the 2-day workshop.
“Dress for Success”. Day 1 – “business casual.” Day 2 – “business formal.”
You will also want to bring a lunch each day. A refrigerator and microwave are available for use.