Esteemed singer-songwriter and widow of the legendary Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans called into the Fam In The Morning to talk about the 20th Year Anniversary of his passing. She also spoke about a documentary that she’s working on that highlights the lighter side of B.I.G and the duet album she is releasing with B.I.G. “The King And I”.

You can listen to the entire interview above

