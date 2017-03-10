Nicki Minaj Finally Responds To Remy Ma With “No Frauds” [Featuring Lil Wayne & Drake]

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

It’s been almost 2 weeks since Remy Ma dropped “Shether”. Then Rem came back with “Another One.” Now we finally get a response from Nicki Minaj! She has some company with her this time. Check out “No Frauds” featuring Drake & Lil Wayne.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Related Content