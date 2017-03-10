Premiere Of Twentieth Century Fox's 'The Other Woman' - Arrivals

Nicki Minaj Finally Responds To Remy Ma With “No Frauds” [Featuring Lil Wayne & Drake]

It’s been almost 2 weeks since Remy Ma dropped “Shether”.  Then Rem came back with “Another One.” Now we finally get a response from Nicki Minaj! She has some company with her this time. Check out “No Frauds” featuring Drake & Lil Wayne.

