Nicki Minaj Finally Responds To Remy Ma With “No Frauds” [Featuring Lil Wayne & Drake]

It’s been almost 2 weeks since Remy Ma dropped “Shether”. Then Rem came back with “Another One.” Now we finally get a response from Nicki Minaj! She has some company with her this time. Check out “No Frauds” featuring Drake & Lil Wayne.
