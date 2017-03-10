Lecrae: ‘If You Love God Why Can’t You Rap About It?’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Grammy-winning rapper Lecrae is currently pushing his single ‘Blessings‘ with Ty Dolla Sign which will eventually lead to his next album, which he revealed to Hot 96.3, will be released this summer.

During his interview with B-Swift, when asked about Chance The Rapper winning and performing at the 2017 Grammys, Lecrae praised Chance adding that fans have to ‘get to a place where it’s not weird for rap & hip-hop to have a spiritual side.” See the video above.

Watch the full interview below to see what else Lecrae had to say!