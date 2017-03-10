Gabby Douglas Launches A Lip Line With Black-Owned Beauty Bakerie

Olympic Gold medalist Gabby Douglas is adding another notch to her belt. Cosmetics. She has partnered with Beauty Bakerie and they will have 5 lip lines releasing on March 14th.

Per the Beauty Bakerie website: When we found out Gabby was looking to create a beautiful line of lipsticks with a brand that carried the best liquid lipsticks (Ahem… did someone say Lip Whips?), we knew we’d struck gold! Gabby is a strong woman whose values, dedication, and poise has inspired so many of us to be and give the best version of ourselves in every situation.

You can get more details on the product release here

