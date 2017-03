Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Samuel L. Jackson don’t give a (censored) about no Black European actors in American movies but does he have a point? Also Chance The Rapper shuts down a article in a Chicago Newspaper about Child Support in Danni’s Dish.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: