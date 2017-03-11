Barack And Michelle Obama Dine With Bono In NYC

Barack and Michelle Obama are still getting New Yorkers excited with their random appearances.

According to ABC News, the former president and first lady had lunch Friday with U2 frontman Bono at New York City’s Upland restaurant, a see-and-be-seen brasserie with a California-inspired menu. During the get-together they allegedly ordered the group ordered a fried chicken sandwich, a sausage and kale pizza, and bucatini cacio e pepe.

Barack and Michelle Obama met U2 frontman Bono for lunch in NYC; diners stood up, applauded and cheered https://t.co/RN93GWHokD pic.twitter.com/PTIh5Z0dPP — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2017

The relationship between the Obamas and Bono go way back when the singer performed with his band U2 for the “We Are One” Obama Inaugural Celebration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. in Jan 2009.

At the time Bono said, “[this win was] not just an American dream but also an Irish dream, a European dream, an African dream, an Israeli dream and also a Palestinian dream”.

While the Obamas are settling into their D.C. home, the pair to split their time between the nation’s capital and New York for work.

