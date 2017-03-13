2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

2016 BET Awards – Arrivals

Yara Shahidi Gets A Letter Of Recommendation…From Michelle Obama

1 hour ago

Glamour Hosts 'A Brighter Future: A Global Conversation on Girls' Education' With First Lady Michelle Obama

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

Yara Shahidi, star of Black-ish and #BlackGirlMagic honoree has recently gotten one of the best endorsements one could ever seek. As she prepares for college, she received a letter of recommendation from former first lady Michelle Obama.

“She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say,” Shahidi said to W Magazine. Obama wrote four recommendations for Shahidi. One of them was Harvard, which is Obama’s alma mater and Shahidi’s first choice.

Shahidi will double major in African American studies and sociology.

 

