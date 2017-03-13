There Have Been Over 10 Black And Latinx Teens Reported Missing Over The Past Week In DC

Over the last week, there have been various articles/reports of teenagers missing from the DC area. A noticeable similarity between the missing teens is that they are all Black and Latinx and that most of them are girls. The tweets of missing teens are posted below. We have reached out to the DC Police Department to figure out what steps are being taken to address this crisis in the immediate future.

If you have any information on any of the missing teens, call the DC Police Department at 202-727-9099

UPDATE: Taylor Innis has been found in good health

