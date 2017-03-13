[#DannisDish] The Brooklyn Nets Pay Homage To The Notorious B.I.G.

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

2017 marked the 20th year anniversary of the murder of rapper The Notorious B.I.G. The Brooklyn-born rapper made sure that he represented his home borough in a major way and the city’s basketball team repaid the honor by retiring a jersey in his honor. The number 72 will never be worn by any player on the Brooklyn Nets (72 represents the year Biggie was born) and making him one of the few people in history to have a retired jersey without playing the sport.

