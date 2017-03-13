News & Gossip
Tyra Banks Takes Over Nick Cannon’s Post On ‘America’s Got Talent’

The model/media mogul will take over as host in place of Nick Cannon.

Staff
Tyra Banks

Source: Araya Diaz/Getty Images / Getty


Model and media mogul Tyra Banks has been named the new host of ‘America’s Got Talent.’

She is taking over for Nick Cannon, who abruptly left the show after 8 years because of a falling out with the network.

Cannon announced he was leaving the show last month, after NBC allegedly threatened to take away his job, after the comedian used a racial slur during a Showtime special.

Banks, who is a former host/creator of ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ will be taking over in his absence.

Co-host Howie Mandel announced Banks’ role on the show via Twitter:

Tyra also posted the news on her Twitter page:

